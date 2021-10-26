Tuesday’s hearing, convened by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) in front of the Senate Commerce Committee’s consumer protection panel, is meant to drill into kids’ experiences on social media, how the company’s features and product changes affect them, and what laws may need to change to protect teens and kids.
“Big Tech’s exploiting of powerful algorithms and design features is reckless and heedless, and needs to change,” Blumenthal said in a statement before the hearing. “They seize on the insecurities of children, including eating disorders, simply to make more money.”
Facebook has been under fire for the past several weeks for the way its sites, particularly Instagram, negatively affect teenagers’ mental health after a whistleblower revealed a trove of internal Facebook documents. Some documents showed that some teen girls reported Instagram made their body image issues worse.
The Wall Street Journal first reported on those documents.
Last month, Facebook executive Antigone Davis testified in front of Congress, facing accusations from senators that the company buried internal research about how its products may harm children.
Facebook has defended its track record, and Davis said at the hearing that the company’s research in fact showed that teen girls struggling with mental health issues largely reported that they found Instagram to be more helpful than not.
But Snap and TikTok have faced far less scrutiny from the government, including for how they affect kids, despite having huge numbers of users. TikTok says it has more than 1 billion monthly users, though it does not break down their ages. Snapchat has 500 million monthly active users, and says more than 80 percent of its U.S. users are over 18.
Even YouTube, where billions of videos are watched everyday, is often overlooked by government tech investigations. Experts say this hearing is a good start at examining companies other than the biggest few.
“Facebook is just not the only game in town,” said Harvard Law School lecturer Evelyn Douek, who studies the regulation of online speech. “If we’re going to talk about teen users, we should talk about the platforms that teens actually use. Which is TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube.”
The three companies have faced a fair amount of public backlash for the way they treat kids online — YouTube parent Google agreed to pay $170 million to settle allegations that it illegally collected data about children younger than age 13 who watched toy videos and television shows on YouTube in 2019.
Snapchat and TikTok have both faced pressure to stop illegal drug sales and connections on their sites, particularly as overdose deaths have soared. Parent groups have called on the sites to do more to stop drug trafficking as kids die of fentanyl poisoning.
The companies plan to defend their approach to protecting kids online on Tuesday, arguing that they continually build features to better protect young users.
“We know that trust must be earned through action, and we continue to build age-appropriate experiences for teens throughout their development and empower families with parental controls,” TikTok executive Michael Beckerman, who will testify Tuesday, said in a statement before the hearing.
TikTok disables direct messages for accounts whose owners are under 16, and sets direct messages off by default for 16- and 17-year-olds.
Snap will also emphasize its safety features, including planned tools to allow parents more oversight of their kids’ settings.
“We make no effort — and have no plans — to market to children, and individuals under the age of 13 are not permitted to create Snapchat accounts,” Snapchat vice president of global public policy Jennifer Stout will say in prepared testimony.
YouTube executive Leslie Miller plans to address YouTube’s work to remove content that could be harmful for kids and limiting data collection on videos meant for kids.