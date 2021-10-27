Of course, the company already knows how old people say they are when they put in a birth date to start an account. However, Mosseri said kids are pretending to be older than they are to sign up for accounts, and are doing this both with and without parental consent. Given how much else the social media company infers about people to better target ads — like interests and political leanings — it doesn’t seem far off to try and deduce a real age.