Every morning, Noodle’s owner, Jonathan Graziano, 30, gently rouses the pug from his sweet doggy dreams into a standing position to determine whether he’s ready to go on his morning walk, or whether he’d rather metaphorically hit snooze and take that walk later. If the pug remains standing for even a few seconds, it is a “bones” day, a day for action and accomplishing goals. If he slumps back down, it is a “no bones” day, a day you may still accomplish something, but in soft pants and a bubble bath or other forms of self-care.