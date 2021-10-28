McDade is one of 1.5 billion people around the world who use Gmail, according to Google’s most recent public count. But, like him, not all of them are happy with it. The popular message board Reddit, for instance, has a 56,000-member “DeGoogling” community made up of people hunting for non-Google alternatives to the company’s email service, search engine and browser due to concerns over Google’s power and privacy practices, according to a welcome post on the forum. Others felt indignant when Google ended its free photo storage and said it would count any new photos or videos uploaded after June 1 toward each user’s 15-gigabyte limit for email, photos and Drive. Google’s competitors in the cloud storage space — including Apple, Amazon, Dropbox and Microsoft — charge similar prices.