At first the feeling was disorienting, even a bit frightening. Suspended in midair, I did exactly what the instructors told me not to: I swam. My arms went into doggy-paddle overdrive. My legs fluttered wildly. But this did nothing, and although I was aware it was ridiculous, it took me a few seconds to get control of myself and stop. Finally, I was still and without anything to hold on to or push off of, so I gently meandered, like a feather or a particle of dust, until the plane pulled out of its descent, leveled off and I was back on the floor, staring at a spot on the ceiling.