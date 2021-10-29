There are a few ways to think about the device you want to primarily use for work, Kathryn. But first, you should probably ask yourself a few questions: 1. Do I want my company to have access to what I’m doing on my personal device? (I recommend you read a piece my colleague Drew Harwell and I worked on about employee surveillance software.) 2. What tasks does my job typically entail on a device and how much functionality and power does that need? 3. Is my company’s software supported on the device I’d like to use?