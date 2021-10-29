If all goes to plan, three NASA astronauts and a European astronaut will blast off on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 2:21 a.m. Sunday. It would be the third time Elon Musk’s SpaceX has launched a full contingent of astronauts to the station, in addition to some two dozen cargo missions and a test flight with a pair of NASA astronauts in May 2020. It also flew a crew of private citizens for three days in orbit last month in what was known as the Inspiration4 mission.