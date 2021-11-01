Moran is not alone; millions of job seekers are switching industries, embarking on a new path but many of them are left to their own devices to navigate the journey. A record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, according to recent data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers across industries — including restaurants, manufacturers, retailers, health care, and professional business services — have left their positions in search of better opportunities. Although online job-searching tools have existed for years, workers’ reliance on them accelerated during the pandemic as networking opportunities and in-person job fairs have been limited. Online services, apps and websites can help people make their next career move, and many are increasingly turning to them as the shift in the U.S. workforce continues.