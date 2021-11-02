The report includes a broad range of climate disinformation, including articles that undermine the existence or impacts of climate change or misrepresent data in ways that might erode trust in climate science experts.
This includes a Breitbart story published in March that suggested the Green New Deal, proposed legislation to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, would likely result in mass lockdowns if passed into law.
“Every major environmental figure [and] climate activist has praised the COVID [coronavirus] lockdowns as essentially a model for what we should be doing with climate,” the article reads.
The study comes amid increasing political concern about the catastrophic impact of climate change, as global leaders gather in Glasgow for the U.N. brokered COP26, described as a last chance for nations to hammer out a unified plan to significantly cut greenhouse gases.
While the report doesn’t provide a comprehensive look at all misleading climate change content promoted on Facebook, it has the potential to inspire political action as CCDH has historically captured policymakers’ attention. The nonprofit’s March 2021 “disinformation dozen” report about top spreaders of anti-vaccine content, was repeatedly cited by the White House along with numerous lawmakers in Congress, and it was used as a proxy for questions about the role of social media in aggravating vaccine hesitancy.
“When you put it all together, you’ve got these two industries, Big Oil and Big Tech, and they are the two industries that pose the greatest threat to the survival of our species,” said Imran Ahmed, chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
Earlier this year, Facebook promised to start adding informational labels to some climate posts, much like it does with election or coronavirus posts. But CCDH researchers found that of the posts they surveyed containing climate misinformation, just 8 percent carried Facebook’s informational label.
The company contests the sample size of CCDH’s report, which looked at about 7,000 climate change denial articles published between October 2020 and October 2021 and observed more than 700,000 interactions on these posts, a sample Ahmed called “robust” enough “to derive representative findings of trends.”
In a statement, Facebook spokesman Andy Stone called the methodology “flawed,” arguing that the study represents just 0.3 percent of the “over 200 million interactions on English public climate change content from Pages and public groups over the same time period.”
Facebook similarly pushed back on the structure of CCDH’s disinformation dozen report, arguing it was based on “narrow data” that wasn’t representative of the hundreds of millions of posts that people shared about coronavirus vaccines on Facebook.
Callum Hood, CCDH’s head of research, said this data about climate change denial, collected using NewsWhip, which gathers information from Facebook’s API, or application programming interface, is the best available to outside researchers, given the closed nature of the Facebook platform.
On Monday night, Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president for global affairs and communications, touted the company’s commitment to addressing climate change, announcing an expansion of its climate change-centered informational labels to more than a dozen countries and plans to offer its climate science information center to more than 100 countries. Clegg added that Facebook reduces distribution of posts that its third-party fact-checkers say is false and recently activated a feature to make it easier for its partners to quickly find content related to COP26.
For years, Facebook has faced pressure to issue a broad ban on climate misinformation, but it has focused instead on boosting authoritative content on the issue. In September 2020, the company announced the creation of a “Climate Science Information Center” to connect users with science-based information, similar to a center it launched promoting authoritative information about the coronavirus. In February, Facebook announced it had started adding labels to some climate posts in Britain, directing people to the center. It expanded those labels in May to several countries, including the United States.
Yet amid these changes, posts that deny the existence of climate change were still attracting an audience on the Facebook. One November 2020 post from the Federalist Papers, a conservative news site, falsely says that the Biden administration’s commitment to climate action is “all based on a lie.” It linked to an article saying climate scientists shouldn’t be believed.
Federalist Papers and Media Research Center did not respond to requests for comment.
In a statement, Anna Belkina, Russia Today’s deputy editor in chief, said the publication doesn’t “shy away from tackling the global concern of climate change, nor would we disregard the variety of views essential to a healthy public discourse on its effects.”
Environmental experts say that posts promoting the idea that climate change is a hoax could be an impediment to garnering public support for regulations to reduce carbon emissions. Such falsehoods could be “highly corrosive” to efforts to craft necessary public policy, said J. Timmons Roberts, a professor of environmental studies and sociology at Brown University.
“Even just slowing down our actions and keeping us in the status quo is deadly,” he said.
Facebook told the White House to focus on the ‘facts’ about vaccine misinformation. Internal documents show it wasn’t sharing key data.
The report additionally takes aim at the ways publishers financially benefit from climate change denial content. The researchers estimate that during the last six months, the eight publishers that carry Google ads in this group have generated $5.3 million in Google ads revenue — earning the sites $3.6 million and Google $1.7 million.
Google announced in October that it would prohibit publishers and YouTube creators from monetizing content that “promotes climate change denial,” company spokesman Michael Aciman said in a statement. But it hasn’t taken effect yet. The company has previously enacted similar bans on advertising against harmful debunked claims or pandemic misinformation.
The report is already sparking backlash on Capitol Hill, amid growing scrutiny of the role that Facebook plays in amplifying disinformation and divisive content.
“Facebook and other social media companies make money when they send users down rabbit holes of climate change denial,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) said in a statement to The Post about the report. “That’s a very dangerous business model for the future of the planet. It’s hard to tell which is more disgusting: Facebook propagating this disinformation or the fossil fuel industry funding it.”
It’s also caught the attention of policymakers in Europe, who said the report should be a “wake-up-call” to social media companies.
“They need to abide by their own policies and stop profiting from misinformation which could literally end up costing the earth,” said Lord Jonny Oates, spokesperson for the Liberal Democrat lords of Britain on the climate emergency who served as chief of staff to Clegg when he was deputy prime minister.