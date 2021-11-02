For years, Facebook has faced pressure to issue a broad ban on climate misinformation, but it has focused instead on boosting authoritative content on the issue. In September 2020, the company announced the creation of a “Climate Science Information Center” to connect users with science-based information, similar to a center it launched promoting authoritative information about the coronavirus. In February, Facebook announced it had started adding labels to some climate posts in Britain, directing people to the center. It expanded those labels in May to several countries, including the United States.