“The many specific instances where facial recognition can be helpful need to be weighed against growing concerns about the use of this technology as a whole,” Jerome Pesenti, the company’s vice president for artificial intelligence, wrote in a blog post. “There are many concerns about the place of facial recognition technology in society, and regulators are still in the process of providing a clear set of rules governing its use. Amid this ongoing uncertainty, we believe that limiting the use of facial recognition to a narrow set of use cases is appropriate.”
The change marks a dramatic shift for a controversial technology that the social network did more than anyone to normalize. The company — which for years had a self-proclaimed “move fast and break things” ethos — has historically pushed forward with products that have resulted in outcries from privacy experts and the public.
In 2020, Facebook agreed to pay roughly half a billion dollars to settle a class-action case alleging the company violated Illinois law in the way it collected data for its facial recognition tools.
In the more than a decade since Facebook first showcased its usefulness, face-scanning systems have expanded widely across schools, airports, police investigations and worker-monitoring software.
“They introduced this technology in a way that highlighted its utility while downplaying the negative downstream effects of making it ubiquitously available,” said Liz O’Sullivan, the chief executive of Parity, an algorithmic assessment start-up. “They had access to this unique and massive data collection system — not just of people, but how people change over time.”
For years, she said, privacy experts have worried that the system could be used or abused for law enforcement surveillance, hacking or espionage. “We always said the world’s best facial recognition system is undoubtedly in the hands of Facebook,” O’Sullivan added.
Facial recognition cameras have been banned by at least a dozen U.S. cities, including Boston and San Francisco, according to the advocacy group Surveillance Technology Oversight Project. This month, the European Parliament called for a ban on police use of facial recognition in public places.
Facebook’s Pesenti said that more than a third of Facebook users had opted into the system and that it provided accessibility benefits for the visually impaired.
The company added facial recognition to its services roughly a decade ago. The move was controversial at the time, but Facebook’s data scientists had discovered that informing people they were tagged in photos was an excellent psychological tactic to lure people into engaging with the service, according to two people who engaged in the early conversations around the tech who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private matters. Until 2019, many users were automatically opted into the product.
Facebook’s software automatically “tagged” people in photos, linking their online accounts and identities to even images they may not have realized had been taken.
The social network’s introduction in 2010 marked the early-stage technology’s biggest debut yet on the global stage and helped cement the upstart website as a fun, futuristic and technologically sophisticated way to keep tabs on one’s family and friends.
Unlike earlier facial recognition systems that relied on official photos from passports or jail mug shots, Facebook’s technology was supercharged by a sprawling and diverse set of facial images submitted by the users themselves. The database became a prime target for companies such as Clearview AI, which pulled its photos without permission to build a vast facial-recognition search tool that the company sells to police.
Facial recognition technology has faced increasing resistance in recent years after researchers found that some algorithms performed more inaccurately for people with darker skin. The systems have been blamed for at least three wrongful arrests by U.S. police departments, all of whom involved Black men.
The technology has more generally conjured dystopian fears of over-surveillance, because it can be used to identify people from afar without their knowledge or consent. The technology has been used by Chinese police to track the general public, including Uyghurs, the largely Muslim minority group that has been detained in mass “reeducation” camps.
