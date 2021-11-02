Big technology companies are facing a wave of employee activism that aims to improve diversity and reduce discrimination inside the ever-growing and increasingly dominant behemoths. More than 20,000 Google employees staged a walkout to protest sexual misconduct and inequality in 2018, and last year Black women at Pinterest accused the company of discrimination and retaliation. Amazon settled a wrongful termination suit in September against two women it fired after they publicly criticized the company’s climate policies. Apple, known for its secretive nature and highly polished public image, is unaccustomed to organized efforts to shine a light on its management practices.