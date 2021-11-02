But for the people who really need better Internet access, there’s at least one big knock against services like Starlink: the wait. Around 90,000 people currently use Starlink for Internet access, many of whom live in the United States, according to an informal poll conducted on Reddit. But there’s also demand from would-be customers overseas, and it’s tough to tell how quickly the service will expand its reach to serve everyone who wants it. Some people who signed up to preorder their Starlink dishes were told that their areas would get service in late 2021, while others would have to wait until some time in 2022 or 2023. Meanwhile, those looking to Amazon to step up are in for an even longer wait — it’ll be a while before Project Kuiper even resembles a viable alternative.