“It is rare to observe a single topic impact language so dramatically, and in such a short period of time become a critical part of our everyday communication,” the company said in its recent report.
A host of “vaccination” variations have appeared during the pandemic, though “anti-vaxxers” – a term for those who are against getting vaccinated – existed as early as 1812, when British vaccine advocate and medical doctor Edward Jenner complained: “The Anti-Vacks are assailing me … with all the force they can muster in the newspapers.”
The politicization of vaccination and the pandemic has spawned terms such as “vaxxident,” a traffic accident that results from the alleged side effects of getting vaccinated against the coronavirus. Or “anti-faxxer,” referring to people who refuse to believe in facts (for instance, that masks and social distancing help protect people from the spread of the coronavirus).
Other derivatives of vax include “vaxdar,” a term derived from radar, referring to some peoples’ supposed ability to intuit whether an individual has been vaccinated.
“Vaxinistas,” a term for people who flaunt their vaccination status to the annoyance of others on social media, might take vaxxies — selfies taken while getting vaccinated – before taking off for a vaxcation, or vaxication made possible, perhaps, by a brand new vax card.
Anthony S. Fauci, now the face of thousands of online memes, has also given birth to a synonym of vax: the Fauci ouchie – a phrase that refers to “a vaccination against Covid-19; any various Covid-19 vaccines,” according to Oxford Languages.
Those who have received a Fauci ouchie collectively join a mysterious group known as “the inoculati,” a term that sounds similar to “the illuminati,” although becoming a member of the inoculati simply means you have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, as opposed to gaining membership to a secret society.
Lexicographers at Oxford Languages have been tracking and recording “the language of covid-19” throughout the pandemic, using a 14.5-billion-word data set of web-based news content. In April 2020, the Oxford English Dictionary added such terms as “self-isolate,” “social distancing” and “infodemic.”
And as vaccine availability has spread across the globe, so have usages of words such as “vaccine mandate,” “vaccine rollout,” “vaccine booster” and “vaccine hesitancy” (not to mention regional variations such as “jab” and “jag").
And “vax,” of course.
“It is clear from our data and analysis that – as a standalone word and as an element in other words and phrases – vax has been fully absorbed into our language and our lives,” Oxford Languages said.