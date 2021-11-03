Parents like Harrell face tough decisions as concerns over teen safety in online spaces reaches a fever pitch. Last week, Google unveiled a tool that lets minors and their guardians request the removal of photos from the search engine’s image results. Google’s move came after documents leaked by a former Facebook employee revealed the company and its app Instagram didn’t disclose research suggesting Instagram negatively affects the mental health of young women and girls. Instagram announced a special version of its app for kids, then rolled it back when critics said it was a bad idea. In August, Apple announced it would start scanning phones for explicit images of children, then rolled that back amid concerns about privacy. Big tech companies are trying to improve kids’ safety and privacy online — but much of the work still falls to parents.