A key part of keeping your banter private is making sure your accounts and devices are secure. On any social media site or other online tool, use multi-factor authentication. That ensures that anyone trying to access your accounts will need more than just your password, such as a code sent directly to your smartphone. On your devices themselves, make sure to have them all locked down with passcodes or passwords. Most modern smartphones also offer face identification (a camera confirms your face and unlocks the device) and fingerprint detection as options for unlocking, but don’t use these if you have any concerns about police accessing your device, say at a protest. Finally, update all of your software as soon as they are available. Often these can contain patches for exploits that could be used by third parties.