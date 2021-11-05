Maybe someday online privacy will be a right — instead of a fight, like it is now. But until then, take some time to decide what your values are when it comes to sharing things about your life online. Are you someone who prefers to keep intimate conversation in person, or does it feel good to bare your soul in the often-fake online world? Do you want strangers to see your TikTok profile, or is it less stressful to just share videos with your friends? When you set up a first date and that person Googles you, what do you want them to find out? Does it bother you when companies collect information about you to show you targeted ads? Or maybe you’re not too worried about it, and you’d rather use your energy to tackle a different issue in your community.