But former defense secretary Jim Mattis, who was on the board, took the stand to say he would have had a different view of the company if he knew its limitations. And pages of text messages between Holmes and her then-boyfriend Sunny Balwani — who was also the company’s president — were read aloud in court. In an unexpected twist, a juror was excused for playing too much of the numbers game Sudoku.
Holmes is on trial for 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly misleading investors and patients about the capability of the company’s blood-testing device. She has pleaded not guilty.
With a book, a documentary, a podcast and multiple investigations released in the years before the trial began, a lot of Theranos’s story has already been made public. But the trial has delved into details and minor revelations not yet explored.
The trial is scheduled to end in mid-December. Here’s everything you need to know to catch you up on what’s happened so far.