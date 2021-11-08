Their return to Earth began at about 2 p.m. when their Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the space station.
Spacecraft trunk jettisoned and deorbit burn has begun
The SpaceX Dragon capsule has jettisoned its trunk, the unpressurized part of the capsule. That exposes the heat shield, which will bear the brunt of the heat as the spacecraft plunges through the atmosphere.
The spacecraft has also begun its “deborbit burn,” a more than 16-minute firing of the engines that will bring the Dragon into the atmosphere. Colliding with the air creates friction. As the heat builds around the capsule, plasma will form and cause a communications blackout that should last about seven minutes.
No crew overlap this time
Ideally, one crew arrives at the International Space Station before the other departs. But because of delays, that won’t happen for the Crew-2 and Crew-3 astronauts.
The Crew-3 astronauts were initially supposed to launch to the station last week. But bad weather delayed the launch and then one of the astronauts got sick, delaying the launch. (NASA did not say which astronaut got sick or what the illness was, other than it was not the coronavirus.)
As a result, NASA decided that the Crew-2 astronauts should come home first, and then Crew-3 could launch afterward. Currently, that is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:03 p.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
That means the astronauts won’t overlap on the station. Usually the outgoing crew likes to spend at least a couple of days bringing the new arrivals up to speed on what’s going on at the station.
In a tweet, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet lamented the fact that he won’t see his comrades on orbit.
“It seems we will not cross paths with our #Crew3 colleagues on the Space Station,” he wrote. “Pity, it would have been a pleasure to explain the finer points of living up here.”
The space station won’t be abandoned in between the flights, however. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei remains on the station with a pair of Russian cosmonauts. Vande Hei is scheduled to remain on the station until March, and possibly break the longest stay for an American. That mark is currently held by Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days in space. Vande Hei could stay aloft for as many as 353 days.
During their tour on the station, the crew faced a couple of emergencies
Trips to the International Space Station are always eventful. But few expeditions have been quite like what the Crew-2 astronauts have experienced since they arrived at the station in April.
During their time on board the orbiting laboratory, the crew has performed more than 300 science experiments, according to NASA officials. “We’ve had seven visiting vehicles come and go to the International Space Station,” said Joel Mantalbano, NASA’s space station manager. “And this crew has participated in four spacewalks during the expedition.”
But they’ve also had the station be tilted perilously out of position twice because of errant thruster firings. That prompted the NASA crew to evacuate the station and board their Dragon spacecraft in case they needed to abort and come home, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough said during a briefing last week.
“The ground teams really, really worked hard to make sure we were in the safest posture possible,” Kimbrough said. “We were actually in the Dragon capsule in case something really bad did happen. We were ready to go and undock if that was necessary. Of course it wasn’t, thankfully.”
He didn’t specify when the astronauts left the station for the Dragon, and a NASA spokesperson said she did not know.
In July, the thrusters of a newly installed Russian module fired unexpectedly, sending the station on a wild ride. It spun one and a half times, and ended up upside down, before crews could right the football-field-sized ship.
NASA said the crew was never in danger, but afterward Zebulon Scoville, a NASA flight director, wrote on Twitter he had never “had to declare a space craft emergency until now” and that he had never “been so happy to see all solar arrays + radiators still attached.”
Then, in October, the station was again tilted out of position during the test firing of the thrusters of a Russia spacecraft that was attached to the station. The test was supposed to come to an end, but the thruster kept firing unexpectedly, NASA officials said.
Ground crews were able to get control of the station within less than an hour, NASA has said.
As French astronaut Thomas Pesquet put it: “The mission has certainly been very, very intense.”
Returning astronauts are wearing diapers because the spacecraft's toilet is out of order
The Dragon spacecraft that is flying the crew home is a marvel of engineering that’s able to survive in the vacuum of space for months at a time, withstand temperatures as high as 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit as it reenters the atmosphere and then land softly in the water.
But this particular ship has a bit of a flaw — the toilet doesn’t work — and as a result the four astronauts on their way home are wearing diapers.
SpaceX first discovered the problem after the Inspiration4 mission in September, which flew a crew of private space travelers in orbit for three days. After the spacecraft landed, engineers studied it and discovered that a tube that funnels urine into a storage tank had become unglued. SpaceX engineers fixed the problem for future missions by welding the tube in place.
Astronauts on board the space station were not able to make that fix, however, and NASA and SpaceX decided it was best if they avoided using the facilities all together during the eight-hour flight home.
Being able to use the bathroom is “suboptimal,” NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said during a news conference last week. “But we are prepared to manage that.” She said, “spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges. This is just one more that we’ll encounter and take care of in our mission. So we’re not too worried about it.”
Bill Gerstenmaier, SpaceX’s vice president of build and flight reliability, said recently there was a concern that a compound known as oxone, used to remove ammonia from urine, could cause corrosion in the vehicle. As a result, he said, crews on the ground “did extensive tests where we took aluminum samples, and we placed an oxone-urine mixture on them. And then we put them in a chamber that mimics the humidity and temperature conditions onboard [the] space station.”
The corrosion, he said, was limited because of the low-humidity environment, and the aluminum alloy used in the spacecraft is resistant to corrosion. Still, he said, engineers “will double-check things, we’ll triple-check some things … and we’ll be ready to go and make sure the crew is safe to return.”
Meet the Crew
The crew coming home is a diverse group of astronauts form three different countries. The commander is Shane Kimbrough, a NASA veteran, who was selected as an astronaut in 2004 and is completing his third spaceflight. He is a retired Army Colonel and graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The mission pilot is Megan McArthur, who is finishing her second trip to space but her first to the space station. She was selected to be an astronaut in 2000 and flew on the final Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission in 2009. She is married to fellow NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who flew on SpaceX’s first human spaceflight mission in May 2020. The Crew-2 astronauts are flying in the same spacecraft, dubbed Endeavour, used in that mission, and McArthur has been assigned the same seat her husband sat in.
Akihiko Hoshide is a Japanese astronaut, who has been to space three times, flying on both the space shuttle and the Russian Soyuz. Thomas Pesquet, from France, also previously flew to space on the Russian Soyuz.
Weather looking good for splashdown
SpaceX mission control has reported to the astronauts that the weather at the primary landing site, off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., in the Gulf of Mexico is great for a landing. Winds are calm, waves are small and the water at the landing site is “like a lake.”
That is great news for the crew, which needs good conditions in order to touch down. Even before the capsule splashes down, recovery boats will be speeding to the landing site to secure the spacecraft and get it ready to be hoisted on the deck of the recovery ship.
Since undocking from the International Space Station at 2:05 p.m. Eastern time, the crew has had prepared meals and more recently have donned their space suits, checked for leaks and secured the cabin for landing. Splashdown time is still scheduled for 10:33 p.m. Eastern.