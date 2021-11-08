The mission pilot is Megan McArthur, who is finishing her second trip to space but her first to the space station. She was selected to be an astronaut in 2000 and flew on the final Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission in 2009. She is married to fellow NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who flew on SpaceX’s first human spaceflight mission in May 2020. The Crew-2 astronauts are flying in the same spacecraft, dubbed Endeavour, used in that mission, and McArthur has been assigned the same seat her husband sat in.