Their return to Earth began at about 2 p.m. when their Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the space station.
Dragon spacecraft flies on its own
The astronauts on board the Dragon spacecraft are highly trained, and among NASA’s best. But when it comes to flying the capsule, they are, for the most part, mere passengers. That’s because the capsule is fully autonomous. It flies itself, knowing where it is and what it needs to do at every point in the mission, from undocking from the space station to deploying its parachutes on the way down.
In case anything goes wrong, the astronauts can take manual control, of course. But the spacecraft is designed so that virtually anyone can fly in it. In September, a crew of four private space travelers, all amateurs who had never been to space before, spent three days in orbit as part of what was called the Inspiration4 mission. And not once did they take control of the spacecraft.
Dragon spacecraft is plunging through the atmosphere
The Dragon spacecraft has begun its plunge through the thickening atmosphere, generating temperatures as high as 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result of the extreme heat, a plasma layer builds up around the spacecraft, causing a communications blackout with the ground. The blackout should last several minutes.
Elon Musk and SpaceX also looking to the moon
While all eyes are currently focused on getting the Crew-2 astronauts home safely. SpaceX and NASA are also preparing to return astronauts to the surface of the moon.
Earlier this year, SpaceX won a major NASA contract to develop the spacecraft that would fly astronauts to and from the lunar surface, beating out Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, which had bid $6 billion for the contract, or about double what SpaceX bid. (Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
Blue Origin twice contested the contract award, losing both times, and NASA has said it is ready and eager to get moving with SpaceX. The space agency has scheduled a briefing for Tuesday afternoon to discuss the future of its so-called Artemis program.
While it had originally been aiming to get astronauts back to the moon by 2024, that is unlikely to happen. And NASA officials are expected to discuss a revised timeline and give an update of where the program stands.
Capsule spent 90 minutes photographing the space station before heading home
Before heading home, the crew spent about an hour and a half flying around the space station to take photos of the exterior. The station is more than 20 years old and has shown signs of wear and tear, so NASA wanted to have the astronauts spend some time gathering images to see how it is holding up.
The decision to do the fly around was made before errant thrusters on Russian spacecraft knocked it off its course, NASA officials said. In one of those cases, the space station careened so dramatically that one flight director said he was relieved that the solar arrays were still attached.
As it flew around, the Dragon spacecraft’s nose remained pointed at the station so the astronauts could take pictures through a window.
Last week, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet said that officials “don’t have that many opportunities to see the station from outside.” And that the photos would be to get “a good view so that folks on the ground can put their eyes on the outside equipment. There is a lot of equipment outside the station to make it go.”
Deorbit burn complete
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft has completed the last burn of its engines, and the capsule is now flying on a trajectory to its landing site in the Gulf of Mexico. Mission control in SpaceX headquarters said the 16-and-a-half minute “deorbit burn,” which committed the capsule to landing, was “nominal", or successful.
The spacecraft will soon plunge into the atmosphere, generating temperatures of about 3,500 degrees. Once through the atmosphere it would deploy its parachutes and splashdown in the water.
Filming a movie in space
The International Space Station is open to all kinds of visitors these days, or at least those who can afford the hefty price for a week on the station — estimated to cost about $55 million.
During the Crew-2’s time on the station they were visited by Russian actress Yulia Peresild and producer-director Klim Shipenko, who were shooting a scene for a film called “The Challenge” about a doctor sent to save an astronaut’s life.
Having a taste of Hollywood on board “was a little bit unusual,” Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut, told reporters last week. “We didn’t really know how to position ourselves initially. We got a really good briefing, we got to talk to them and then everything ended up working out really, really smoothly.”
After watching the filming, he said, “we can’t wait to see the result.”
It may not be the only time a film crew visits the station. Jim Bridenstine, the former NASA administrator, said last year that the agency was also working with Tom Cruise to shoot a movie on the station.
Spacecraft trunk jettisoned and deorbit burn has begun
The SpaceX Dragon capsule has jettisoned its trunk, the unpressurized part of the capsule. That exposes the heat shield, which will bear the brunt of the heat as the spacecraft plunges through the atmosphere.
The spacecraft has also begun its “deborbit burn,” a more than 16-minute firing of the engines that will bring the Dragon into the atmosphere. Colliding with the air creates friction. As the heat builds around the capsule, plasma will form and cause a communications blackout that should last about seven minutes.
No crew overlap this time
Ideally, one crew arrives at the International Space Station before the other departs. But because of delays, that won’t happen for the Crew-2 and Crew-3 astronauts.
The Crew-3 astronauts were initially supposed to launch to the station last week. But bad weather delayed the launch and then one of the astronauts got sick, delaying the launch. (NASA did not say which astronaut got sick or what the illness was, other than it was not the coronavirus.)
As a result, NASA decided that the Crew-2 astronauts should come home first, and then Crew-3 could launch afterward. Currently, that is scheduled for Wednesday at 9:03 p.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
That means the astronauts won’t overlap on the station. Usually the outgoing crew likes to spend at least a couple of days bringing the new arrivals up to speed on what’s going on at the station.
In a tweet, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet lamented the fact that he won’t see his comrades on orbit.
“It seems we will not cross paths with our #Crew3 colleagues on the Space Station,” he wrote. “Pity, it would have been a pleasure to explain the finer points of living up here.”
The space station won’t be abandoned in between the flights, however. NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei remains on the station with a pair of Russian cosmonauts. Vande Hei is scheduled to remain on the station until March, and possibly break the longest stay for an American. That mark is currently held by Scott Kelly, who spent 340 days in space. Vande Hei could stay aloft for as many as 353 days.
During their tour on the station, the crew faced a couple of emergencies
Trips to the International Space Station are always eventful. But few expeditions have been quite like what the Crew-2 astronauts have experienced since they arrived at the station in April.
During their time on board the orbiting laboratory, the crew has performed more than 300 science experiments, according to NASA officials. “We’ve had seven visiting vehicles come and go to the International Space Station,” said Joel Mantalbano, NASA’s space station manager. “And this crew has participated in four spacewalks during the expedition.”
But they’ve also had the station be tilted perilously out of position twice because of errant thruster firings. That prompted the NASA crew to evacuate the station and board their Dragon spacecraft in case they needed to abort and come home, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough said during a briefing last week.
“The ground teams really, really worked hard to make sure we were in the safest posture possible,” Kimbrough said. “We were actually in the Dragon capsule in case something really bad did happen. We were ready to go and undock if that was necessary. Of course it wasn’t, thankfully.”
He didn’t specify when the astronauts left the station for the Dragon, and a NASA spokesperson said she did not know.
In July, the thrusters of a newly installed Russian module fired unexpectedly, sending the station on a wild ride. It spun one and a half times, and ended up upside down, before crews could right the football-field-sized ship.
NASA said the crew was never in danger, but afterward Zebulon Scoville, a NASA flight director, wrote on Twitter he had never “had to declare a space craft emergency until now” and that he had never “been so happy to see all solar arrays + radiators still attached.”
Then, in October, the station was again tilted out of position during the test firing of the thrusters of a Russia spacecraft that was attached to the station. The test was supposed to come to an end, but the thruster kept firing unexpectedly, NASA officials said.
Ground crews were able to get control of the station within less than an hour, NASA has said.
As French astronaut Thomas Pesquet put it: “The mission has certainly been very, very intense.”
Returning astronauts are wearing diapers because the spacecraft's toilet is out of order
The Dragon spacecraft that is flying the crew home is a marvel of engineering that’s able to survive in the vacuum of space for months at a time, withstand temperatures as high as 3,500 degrees Fahrenheit as it reenters the atmosphere and then land softly in the water.
But this particular ship has a bit of a flaw — the toilet doesn’t work — and as a result the four astronauts on their way home are wearing diapers.
SpaceX first discovered the problem after the Inspiration4 mission in September, which flew a crew of private space travelers in orbit for three days. After the spacecraft landed, engineers studied it and discovered that a tube that funnels urine into a storage tank had become unglued. SpaceX engineers fixed the problem for future missions by welding the tube in place.
Astronauts on board the space station were not able to make that fix, however, and NASA and SpaceX decided it was best if they avoided using the facilities all together during the eight-hour flight home.
Being able to use the bathroom is “suboptimal,” NASA astronaut Megan McArthur said during a news conference last week. “But we are prepared to manage that.” She said, “spaceflight is full of lots of little challenges. This is just one more that we’ll encounter and take care of in our mission. So we’re not too worried about it.”
Bill Gerstenmaier, SpaceX’s vice president of build and flight reliability, said recently there was a concern that a compound known as oxone, used to remove ammonia from urine, could cause corrosion in the vehicle. As a result, he said, crews on the ground “did extensive tests where we took aluminum samples, and we placed an oxone-urine mixture on them. And then we put them in a chamber that mimics the humidity and temperature conditions onboard [the] space station.”
The corrosion, he said, was limited because of the low-humidity environment, and the aluminum alloy used in the spacecraft is resistant to corrosion. Still, he said, engineers “will double-check things, we’ll triple-check some things … and we’ll be ready to go and make sure the crew is safe to return.”
Meet the Crew
The crew coming home is a diverse group of astronauts form three different countries. The commander is Shane Kimbrough, a NASA veteran, who was selected as an astronaut in 2004 and is completing his third spaceflight. He is a retired Army Colonel and graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
The mission pilot is Megan McArthur, who is finishing her second trip to space but her first to the space station. She was selected to be an astronaut in 2000 and flew on the final Hubble Space Telescope servicing mission in 2009. She is married to fellow NASA astronaut Bob Behnken, who flew on SpaceX’s first human spaceflight mission in May 2020. The Crew-2 astronauts are flying in the same spacecraft, dubbed Endeavour, used in that mission, and McArthur has been assigned the same seat her husband sat in.
Akihiko Hoshide is a Japanese astronaut, who has been to space three times, flying on both the space shuttle and the Russian Soyuz. Thomas Pesquet, from France, also previously flew to space on the Russian Soyuz.
Weather looking good for splashdown
SpaceX mission control has reported to the astronauts that the weather at the primary landing site, off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., in the Gulf of Mexico is great for a landing. Winds are calm, waves are small and the water at the landing site is “like a lake.”
That is great news for the crew, which needs good conditions in order to touch down. Even before the capsule splashes down, recovery boats will be speeding to the landing site to secure the spacecraft and get it ready to be hoisted on the deck of the recovery ship.
Since undocking from the International Space Station at 2:05 p.m. Eastern time, the crew has had prepared meals and more recently have donned their space suits, checked for leaks and secured the cabin for landing. Splashdown time is still scheduled for 10:33 p.m. Eastern.