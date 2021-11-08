The Crew-2 astronauts, so named because they were the second fully operational mission flown to the International Space Station by SpaceX, are scheduled to splash down in the Gulf of Mexico at 10:33 p.m. Eastern time.

They were launched to the station from the Kennedy Space Center in April and have been aboard the International Space Station since.

Their return to Earth began at about 2 p.m. when their Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the space station.

Here’s what you need to know

  • Aboard the returning spacecraft are two NASA astronauts, Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, as well as Thomas Pesquet of France and Akihiko Hoshide of Japan.
  • During their time aboard the space station, the Crew-2 astronauts performed more than 300 experiments.
  • They also experienced two harrowing unplanned events when Russian rocket engines fired unexpectedly, sending the International Space Station off its trajectory. During one of those, the Crew-2 astronauts reentered the Dragon capsule in case they had to abandon the station, Kimbrough said last week.