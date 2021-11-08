Four astronauts splashed down safely in the Gulf of Mexico Monday night, ending an eventful six-month stay on the International Space Station, which was forced off its trajectory twice during the astronauts’ expedition because of errant thruster firings.

Under a quartet of parachutes, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down softly in the Gulf of Mexico off Pensacola, Fla., at 10:33 p.m. after undocking from the orbiting laboratory more than eight hours earlier.

The successful splashdown came at a busy time for human spaceflight. On Wednesday, SpaceX is scheduled to launch another quartet of astronauts to the space station — a mission that had been scheduled to lift off last week but was delayed because of weather and an astronaut’s illness. NASA did not say which astronaut got sick or what the illness was, other than it was not covid.

Here’s what you need to know

  • Aboard the returning spacecraft are two NASA astronauts, Megan McArthur and Shane Kimbrough, as well as Thomas Pesquet of France and Akihiko Hoshide of Japan.
  • During their time aboard the space station, the Crew-2 astronauts performed more than 300 experiments.
  • They also experienced two harrowing unplanned events when Russian rocket engines fired unexpectedly, sending the International Space Station off its trajectory. During one of those, the Crew-2 astronauts reentered the Dragon capsule in case they had to abandon the station, Kimbrough said last week.