Tesla, which has disbanded its public relations department, did not respond to a request for comment. The company has argued in the past that using Autopilot is safer than normal driving, based on comparisons of crash data. Musk has called Autopilot “unequivocally safer.” Upon confirming the Full Self-Driving rollback, he said occasional issues are “to be expected with beta software,” which is intended to be tested in a variety of conditions to iron out problems.