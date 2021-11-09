Some critics and experts, including the company’s former head of civic integrity, the division that developed the metrics Facebook shared Tuesday, said on Twitter recently that certain numbers can obfuscate the actual story. Those critics say people who are most vulnerable to misinformation, bullying, and radicalization may constitute a small number of people, but they live online in echo chambers where they are repeatedly exposed to the same harmful content. Even if just a tiny fraction of Facebook’s massive user base is exposed to harmful content, as the company claims, those people might be extremely damaged by it.