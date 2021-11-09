He blamed a series of events for forcing the revision of the Artemis schedule, which many in the space industry had said was overly ambitious given the difficulties of getting humans into deep space. Dealing with the pandemic was a major driver of the delay, Nelson said in a call with reporters, as were unrealistic budgets under the Trump administration. The legal challenges filed by Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, which prevented NASA from working with SpaceX on the contract it had won to build the spacecraft that would ferry astronauts to and from the lunar surface, delayed work by seven months, he said.