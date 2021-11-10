Elon Musk took to a Twitter poll to decide whether to sell a tenth of his Tesla stock. Twitter users said yes.
In transactions that took place on Monday, Musk also bought 2.15 million shares in Tesla, for a price of $6.24.
A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission notes, “the shares of common stock were sold solely to satisfy the reporting person’s tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options to purchase 2,154,572 shares as reported herein.”
Musk phrased his Twitter poll as a tax question, telling followers that “much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.”
He appeared to refer to discussions around a billionaire tax in the U.S. Senate, which would tax unrealized gains of a handful of the richest Americans before such assets are sold.
Musk said he does not take a cash salary or bonus, so “the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”
Musk is the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and is worth $299 billion.