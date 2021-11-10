A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission notes, “the shares of common stock were sold solely to satisfy the reporting person’s tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options to purchase 2,154,572 shares as reported herein.”
The outspoken billionaire had turned to Twitter over the weekend, asking his followers in a poll if he should sell 10 percent of his shares in the electric vehicle company. The poll collected more than 3.5 million votes and 58 percent supported a sale.
Musk phrased his Twitter poll as a tax question, telling followers that “much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.”
But the SEC filings note that the options were set to expire in 2022, meaning the poll was likely meaningless.
He appeared to refer to discussions around a billionaire tax in the U.S. Senate, which would tax unrealized gains of a handful of the richest Americans before such assets are sold.
Musk said he does not take a cash salary or bonus, so “the only way for me to pay taxes personally is to sell stock.”
Musk is the world’s richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, and is worth $299 billion.