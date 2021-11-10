The new integration expands Facebook’s partnership with Microsoft. The social media company previously said it plans to support Microsoft Teams on its video calling device called Portal. It also comes as Facebook tries to expand the user base of Workplace, which in May had a total of 7 million users, up from 5 million a year earlier.
But Facebook’s enterprise offering still pales in comparison to Google, which has more than 3 billion users on its enterprise offering called Google Workspace. Meanwhile, Microsoft reported in April that it had more than 145 million daily active users on Teams and nearly 300 million paid Office 365 users.
Karandeep Anand, vice president of business products for Meta, said the partnership was based on customer feedback. The integration combines “the power of Teams to broadcast and power of Workplace to consume in a very consumer friendly way.”
But Facebook appears to have ways to go to catch up in the enterprise space.
“They’re starting from behind, and they’re partnering to gain share,” said Mark Shmulik, an analyst with brokerage firm AB Bernstein. “Facebook has a long way to go.”
Meanwhile, Microsoft has nothing to lose in working closer to get its services integrated with other companies like Facebook, said Alex Zukin, analyst at equity research firm Wolfe Research. Microsoft Teams can serve as the communication tool of companies, while Workplace will help employees with collaboration and engagement, he said.
“This is an opportunity to strengthen the partnership and the business around metaverse,” Zukin said. “It makes sense for Microsoft … at least in an effort to drive the conversation.”
Last month, Facebook revealed its vision for the metaverse, a virtual environment in which people can collaborate, communicate, and connect. As part of that move, the company has been promoting its workplace virtual reality software called Horizon Workrooms, which is currently available on the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. But just days later, Microsoft announced plans to roll out its metaverse product Mesh for Microsoft Teams. The idea? Combine the mixed reality of Mesh with the productivity tools of Teams to help enterprises work together more seamlessly.
While the two tech giants in some ways are competing for the same corporate customers, a partnership allows them to piggyback off each other’s strengths, analysts say. Microsoft can help ride Facebook’s coattails into the metaverse — if that actually becomes the future — and use the partnership to strengthen its battle against competitors like Google and Zoom. And Facebook gets an in with more enterprise companies, which it then can sell more services to.
“It’s the frenemy model,” Shmulik said. “Once you’re in … the relationship works both ways.”
In a fireside chat, Microsoft corporate vice president Jeff Teper positioned the partnership as an opportunity for the company to “break silos” within organizations and help the tech giant become better by partnering “with all sorts of vendors in the tech industry.”
“There’s not going to be one and only [one] communication tools on the planet,” Teper said. “People are going to choose a number of tools, so I think it’s on us as responsible vendors to make sure they can integrate and interoperate.”
Whether the new integration will boost Facebook Workplace or Microsoft Teams customers is yet to be determined. But Shmulik said the enterprise software industry is currently a “hot space” with a lot of competition. And it’s still anyone’s game.
Customers who use both services can install the integration beginning Wednesday. Starting next year, they can stream meetings into Workplace, the companies said. The new integration will not change the price of either service, according to Facebook.