Google has disputed the fine, arguing that its service helps consumers find the products they want and allows advertisers to reach potential customers.
The European Union’s General Court in Luxembourg — Europe’s second highest court — issued this ruling Wednesday. Google can still appeal to the union’s highest judicial body, the Court of Justice.
“The General Court recognises the anticompetitive nature of the practice at issue,” the judgment reads.
Google stood by its practices in a statement Wednesday, arguing that its shopping methods have quickly connected people with products and helped sellers reach potential customers. The company said it made changes in 2017 to its European shopping comparison services, enabling more products to show up in searches.
“This judgment relates to a very specific set of facts and while we will review it closely, we made changes back in 2017 to comply with the European Commission’s decision,” the statement read.
The European Union has probed Google for violations of competition law for more than a decade, and the outcomes of those cases have been closely watched by antitrust enforcers around the globe as they launch their own challenges against the tech giant. Last year, the Justice Department brought a historic antitrust suit against the company, and it faces several challenges from state attorneys general.
European officials have levied multiple antitrust fines against Google over the past few years, totaling about $10 billion. But even after years of these rulings, the company has yet to face significant new rivals in Europe, raising questions about the efficacy of the Europeans’ approach.
Amid the court ruling, European policymakers are considering a raft of new rules to foster greater competition in the tech industry, called the Digital Markets Act. The proposal would require “gatekeeper platforms” to allow businesses to access data they generate while using a tech platform, and prevent companies from giving their own services a boost over rivals on their platforms.
U.S. lawmakers are considering similar concepts amid a bipartisan push to crackdown on tech giants. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) introduced legislation last month that would make it illegal for Google, Amazon, Apple and Facebook to give preference to their own services.
Zakrzweski reported from Washington.