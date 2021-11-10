Samsung declined to comment on the progress of its home robots, but we do know two things. First, neither Bot Handy or Ballie have ever been sold to real people. And second, Samsung is trying to shorten the gap between the moment it develops a home robot concept and the moment it actually goes on sale. Brian Harms, research engineer at Samsung Research America, has said that his team now aims to make those projects marketable in one to three years, instead of the three to five years it used to target.