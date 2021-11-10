The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Uber for violating the Americans With Disabilities Act, accusing the company of charging “wait time” fees to passengers who need more time to enter the car due to disabilities.

Uber began charging passengers wait time fees in a number of cities in 2016, and the Justice Department alleges that the company has failed to “reasonably modify” its policy for passengers who need more than the allotted two minutes to enter a car, according to a news release. DOJ argues that there are many reasons people may need additional time, such as to break down a wheelchair or walker before entering the car.

“People with disabilities deserve equal access to all areas of community life, including the private transportation services provided by companies like Uber,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil right’s division, said in a statement.

The agency is seeking a fine against Uber, as well as for the court to force the company to modify its wait time policy. DOJ also is seeking damages paid to disabled people subjected to these wait time fees.

