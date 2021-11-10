“People with disabilities deserve equal access to all areas of community life, including the private transportation services provided by companies like Uber,” Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s civil right’s division, said in a statement.
The agency is seeking a fine against Uber, as well as for the court to force the company to modify its wait time policy. DOJ also is seeking damages paid to disabled people subjected to these wait time fees.
This is a breaking story and will be updated