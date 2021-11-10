The flight comes less than 48 hours after SpaceX flew another quartet of astronauts home from the space station.
Meet the Crew
SpaceX’s third operational human spaceflight mission to the space station has a full contingent of four astronauts, three from NASA and one representing the European Space Agency.
The mission is being commanded by NASA astronaut Raja Chari, an Air Force colonel and test pilot, who is making his first trip to space. He is joined by another rookie, Kayla Barron, a Navy lieutenant commander who served on a nuclear submarine, and Tom Marshburn, a physician who has flown to space twice before, once on the space shuttle Endeavour and once on the Russia Soyuz.
European astronaut Matthias Maurer, an engineer from Germany, is also on board for his first spaceflight.
The three rookies will become the 599th, 600th and 601st people to fly past the 50-mile edge of space, NASA said.
There are clouds and rain at Cape Canaveral but SpaceX optimistic it'll launch on time
There are clouds and some drizzle at Cape Canaveral, but SpaceX and NASA are still optimistic they will be able to launch the Crew-3 astronauts at 9:03 p.m. Before the launch, the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron said that conditions would be 70 percent go for launch and noted that “passing light showers will be possible through the afternoon and into the launch window.”
When the astronauts emerged from their quarters to be driven to the launch pad Wednesday evening, they were greeted by support crews who came to their side holding umbrellas. As they boarded the Dragon spacecraft, the support personnel also wiped down their spacesuits and helmets to ensure they would not bring any moisture inside the capsule.
The clouds that are darkening the skies over the Florida Space Coast are expected to clear by launch time, with the more significant weather holding off to the west. If the launch is scrubbed, there is another opportunity on Thursday evening.
SpaceX's fleet of spacecraft capable of flying humans grows to 3 with the addition of 'Endurance'
On its first test flight, SpaceX flew a Dragon capsule named “Endeavour” to the International Space Station. Another capsule, dubbed “Resilience,” flew the first full contingent of four astronauts on SpaceX’s first operational spaceflight mission.
Resilience flew again in September, ferrying four private citizens in orbit around the Earth for three days in the Inspiration4 mission, and Endeavour just came home on Monday, after spending six months attached to the station for its second mission.
Now, with Wednesday’s launch, SpaceX is introducing a new capsule into the fleet: “Endurance.”
The spacecraft is very similar to those that flew before, but there is at least one upgrade: SpaceX engineers have fixed a leak with the toilet. On the Inspiration4 mission, engineers noticed that a tube that funnels urine into a storage tank had become unglued. On Endurance, SpaceX fixed the problem by welding the tube in place so it could not come undone.
The astronauts are in the spacecraft. Here are the key milestones ahead.
The astronauts left their crew quarters at the Kennedy Space Center and were ferried to launch complex 39A. They took in views of the rocket from the base of the pad, and then ascended the escalator and boarded the spacecraft.
They are now going through preliminary checks, while awaiting for the launch director to call “go” for propellant load, which would begin the launch process.
Here’s a rundown of some of the major milestones before launch, as provided by SpaceX.
T-minus 45 minutes: Launch director verifies go for propellant load
T-minus 42: The crew access arm retracts
T-minus 37: The Dragon spacecraft’s emergency abort system is enabled
T-minus 35: Rocket-grade kerosene and first stage liquid oxygen loading begins
T-minus 16: Second stage liquid oxygen loading begins
T-minus 5: Dragon transitions to internal power
T-minus 45 seconds: Launch director verifies go for launch
T-minus 0: Liftoff
Astronaut's mysterious medical issue
The Crew-3 flight first was delayed by weather, then because one of the astronauts had a medical issue. NASA would not identify which astronaut or what the issue was, other than it was not covid-19, saying they needed to protect the person’s privacy.
Before flying to the space station, astronauts are put in quarantine to avoid getting sick and bringing an illness to the station.
“Obviously, you can understand that in an enclosed environment like the space station, you just got to be really careful before you leave the Earth to make sure that there’s nothing that could happen to them while they are on orbit,” said Holly Ridings, NASA’s chief flight director. “And so, although I appreciate it, unfortunately I’m not able to give you any more details.”