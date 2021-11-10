SpaceX is set to launch four astronauts to the International Space Station on Wednesday at 9:03 p.m. Eastern time from its launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew-3 mission is SpaceX’s third fully operational human spaceflight mission for NASA and its fifth crewed flight overall.

On board the Dragon spacecraft are NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn. They are joined by European astronaut Matthias Maurer, an engineer from Germany.

The flight comes less than 48 hours after SpaceX flew another quartet of astronauts home from the space station.

Here’s what you need to know

  • The launch has an instantaneous launch window, so if it doesn’t go precisely on time, SpaceX will scrub for the day and try again. The first available backup is Thursday, and there is also an opportunity to fly Friday.
  • The crew is scheduled to spend six months on the space station, performing science experiments on the orbiting laboratory.
  • If all goes according to plan, the astronauts will reach the space station Thursday at 7:10 p.m. Eastern time, where they will be greeted by NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.