The flight comes less than 48 hours after SpaceX flew another quartet of astronauts home from the space station.
Slowly inflating parachute not seen as a problem for this flight
The launch of the Crew-3 astronauts came just two days after their counterparts on the previous Crew-2 mission returned from the space station. Even though one of the four main parachutes inflated at a slower rate than the others, the flight home was “flawless,” Steve Stich, NASA’s commercial crew program manager, said in a briefing Tuesday night. “We really don’t see any issues proceeding into the launch.”
The teams looked in detail at the parachute issue — in which the fourth chute opened 75 seconds after the other three — and concluded it was not a cause for concern and should not force a delay for the Crew-3 launch. When there is a configuration of four parachutes, it is not unusual to have one lag behind, said Bill Gerstenmaier, SpaceX’s vice president for build and flight reliability.
“It performed essentially the way it was designed to perform,” he said. He also noted that, “we can land with three parachutes if we have to.”
He said the recovery teams pulled the parachutes out of the water after splashdown and flew them by helicopter to SpaceX’s facility at Cape Canaveral, Fla. There, they were inspected “with a NASA team and a SpaceX team to make sure that there was nothing in that parachute that we didn’t understand.”
SpaceX also reached out to the “parachute vendor to make sure that they were comfortable with where we’re going,” he said, adding that they also reviewed the manufacturing records of these parachutes to make sure everything was in order.
“We’ve done an extremely thorough review, and everything looks like we’re in a good place to go fly,” Gerstenmaier said.
Being able to recover the vehicle and inspect it “is really a gift for us. We’re still learning how to operate these vehicles. We’re learning how to fly in space. And the way to do that safely is you’d keep looking at the data and you learn from each and every flight.”
Why SpaceX fuels its Falcon 9 rocket with the astronauts onboard
Traditionally in human spaceflight, ground crews fueled the rocket before the astronauts arrived. This was how it was done with the space shuttle and before.
But SpaceX does it differently.
It loads the astronauts first, and then begins fueling the rocket. Initially, this concerned many in the space community, including members of NASA’s Aerospace Advisory Board, who feared that handling highly combustible propellants while the astronauts sat on top of the rocket was a risky prospect.
Those concerns were exacerbated in 2016 when a Falcon 9 rocket exploded while it was being fueled ahead of an engine test. But since then, SpaceX has followed this fueling regimen many times successfully, and NASA has signed off on the procedure, known informally as “load and go.”
The reason why SpaceX fuels its rocket right before flight is because it supercools its liquid oxygen, bringing it down to -340 degrees Fahrenheit. The colder the propellant is, the denser it is, allowing SpaceX to pack more of it into the rocket, and that, in turn, allows for greater performance. As the rocket is being fueled it is engulfed by steam clouds that form as the propellants boils off.
SpaceX needs the additional propellant because it not only lights its rocket engines at liftoff, but again as the first stage booster heads back to Earth for a landing so that it can be reused again.
The hatch is closed; weather looking good
Support crews have closed the hatch of the Dragon spacecraft, another important milestone on the way to launch. The crews spent a fair amount of time inspecting the seal around the hatch, making sure there were no leaks.
Meanwhile, a storm passed over Cape Canaveral earlier this evening. But it has since passed, officials have said, and the weather officer has confirmed that the range is currently go for launch.
Space station changed course this afternoon to miss Chinese debris in its path
At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, NASA ground controllers maneuvered the space station to avoid a piece of debris hurtling through space.
The maneuver “will have no impact to the launch time,” Joel Mantalbano, NASA’s space station program manager, told reporters during a briefing Tuesday night. “It’s something that the SpaceX team can easily accommodate and they’re planning. And we’re working closely with the flight control teams to make sure that that work is done.”
Dodging debris has become routine for the space station, which orbits at about 240 miles above the Earth. Space is increasingly polluted with spent satellites and the detritus of past collisions. And traveling at some 17,500 mph, debris can pose a serious threat to the astronauts on board the station. Even small pieces can hit with enormous force, and so controllers on the ground are always on the lookout.
The piece of debris that’s coming uncomfortably close to the space station originated with a 2007 incident when China blew up a dead weather satellite, part of a test to demonstrate its ability to take out satellites on orbit, according to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics. The missile strike created a cloud of more than 3,000 pieces, which according to the Secure World Foundation, a think tank, is “the largest ever tracked, and much of it will remain in orbit for decades, posing a significant collision threat to other space objects in low Earth orbit.”
McDowell wrote on Twitter that more than 2,700 pieces of debris from the test remain in orbit today and that this would be at least the third time the space station has had to move to avoid debris from the China satellite strike.
Meet the Crew
SpaceX’s third operational human spaceflight mission to the space station has a full contingent of four astronauts, three from NASA and one representing the European Space Agency.
The mission is being commanded by NASA astronaut Raja Chari, an Air Force colonel and test pilot, who is making his first trip to space. He is joined by another rookie, Kayla Barron, a Navy lieutenant commander who served on a nuclear submarine, and Tom Marshburn, a physician who has flown to space twice before, once on the space shuttle Endeavour and once on the Russia Soyuz.
European astronaut Matthias Maurer, an engineer from Germany, is also on board for his first spaceflight.
The three rookies will become the 599th, 600th and 601st people to fly past the 50-mile edge of space, NASA said.
There are clouds and rain at Cape Canaveral but SpaceX optimistic it'll launch on time
There are clouds and some drizzle at Cape Canaveral, but SpaceX and NASA are still optimistic they will be able to launch the Crew-3 astronauts at 9:03 p.m. Before the launch, the Space Force’s 45th Weather Squadron said that conditions would be 70 percent go for launch and noted that “passing light showers will be possible through the afternoon and into the launch window.”
When the astronauts emerged from their quarters to be driven to the launchpad Wednesday evening, they were greeted by support crews who came to their side holding umbrellas. As they boarded the Dragon spacecraft, the support personnel also wiped down their spacesuits and helmets to ensure they would not bring any moisture inside the capsule.
The clouds that are darkening the skies over the Florida Space Coast are expected to clear by launch time, with the more significant weather holding off to the west. If the launch is scrubbed, there is another opportunity on Thursday evening.
SpaceX's fleet of spacecraft capable of flying humans grows to 3 with the addition of 'Endurance'
On its first test flight, SpaceX flew a Dragon capsule named “Endeavour” to the International Space Station. Another capsule, dubbed “Resilience,” flew the first full contingent of four astronauts on SpaceX’s first operational spaceflight mission.
Resilience flew again in September, ferrying four private citizens in orbit around the Earth for three days in the Inspiration4 mission, and Endeavour just came home on Monday, after spending six months attached to the station for its second mission.
Now, with Wednesday’s launch, SpaceX is introducing a new capsule into the fleet: “Endurance.”
The spacecraft is very similar to those that flew before, but there is at least one upgrade: SpaceX engineers have fixed a leak with the toilet. On the Inspiration4 mission, engineers noticed that a tube that funnels urine into a storage tank had become unglued. On Endurance, SpaceX fixed the problem by welding the tube in place so it could not come undone.
The astronauts are in the spacecraft. Here are the key milestones ahead.
The astronauts left their crew quarters at the Kennedy Space Center and were ferried to launch complex 39A. They took in views of the rocket from the base of the pad, and then ascended the escalator and boarded the spacecraft.
They are now going through preliminary checks, while awaiting for the launch director to call “go” for propellant load, which would begin the launch process.
Here’s a rundown of some of the major milestones before launch, as provided by SpaceX.
T-minus 45 minutes: Launch director verifies go for propellant load
T-minus 42: The crew access arm retracts
T-minus 37: The Dragon spacecraft’s emergency abort system is enabled
T-minus 35: Rocket-grade kerosene and first stage liquid oxygen loading begins
T-minus 16: Second stage liquid oxygen loading begins
T-minus 5: Dragon transitions to internal power
T-minus 45 seconds: Launch director verifies go for launch
T-minus 0: Liftoff
Astronaut's mysterious medical issue
The Crew-3 flight first was delayed by weather, then because one of the astronauts had a medical issue. NASA would not identify which astronaut or what the issue was, other than it was not covid-19, saying they needed to protect the person’s privacy.
Before flying to the space station, astronauts are put in quarantine to avoid getting sick and bringing an illness to the station.
“Obviously, you can understand that in an enclosed environment like the space station, you just got to be really careful before you leave the Earth to make sure that there’s nothing that could happen to them while they are on orbit,” said Holly Ridings, NASA’s chief flight director. “And so, although I appreciate it, unfortunately I’m not able to give you any more details.”