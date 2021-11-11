If you use DoorDash, Uber Eats or Grubhub for delivery, always pay attention to the delivery fees. Look at past orders to decide if you should sign up for or cancel a membership like Grubhub Plus. Before ordering, pick one dish and look it up on the restaurant’s own website, not a third-party site like Yelp or Google. How much more is that tofu banh mi after all the fees and tips in the app versus picking it up yourself? (Scrimping on tips is not a valid way to save money in case you were thinking about it.) Save both yourself and the restaurant the fees, and order from the website or call it in and pick it up yourself.