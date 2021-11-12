NLRB spokeswoman Kayla Blado said the group withdrew the petition, but did not offer any reasons for the move. She said the union could refile a petition to hold an election at a later date.
The union did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said the company learned that the petition was withdraw Friday.
“Our focus remains on listening directly to our employees and continuously improving on their behalf,” Nantel said in a emailed statement.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
One possible reason the union may have pulled its petition is that it didn’t have enough support to meet the NLRB threshold for calling an election. The agency typically requires authorization cards signed by at least 30 percent of the proposed negotiating unit, and the Staten Island facility employs roughly 7,000 workers.
When Chris Smalls, the leader of the union, filed the petition to hold the vote last month, he said more than 2,000 workers signed cards authorizing the Amazon Labor Union to represent them in collective bargaining. Last week, Amazon filed documents with the agency saying it had submitted a payroll list of 9,660 workers at the Staten Island facility.
Earlier this week, Smalls told The Post that he had added enough new signed authorization cards to still qualify for a vote, given Amazon’s workforce claims.
The NLRB had scheduled a hearing for Nov. 22, during which it would have heard from the union and Amazon regarding whether the union had collected enough valid cards to call a vote.
The withdrawn petition is the latest setback for unionization at Amazon. The company fended off a high-profile organizing drive by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union in April when workers at a Bessemer, Ala., warehouse overwhelmingly rejected unionization by a more than 2-to-1 margin. In August, an NLRB hearing officer recommended that the results be scrapped, and a new election held, after determining that the company improperly pressured workers to oppose unionization. The agency has yet to rule on those recommendations.
Smalls created his own independent union to take on Amazon. He said the Amazon Labor Union had a better chance of success because it was not relying on a large trade labor group to make its case to warehouse workers.
Smalls had worked at Amazon as a process assistant, a management job overseeing operations of workers picking items to be shipped to customers. He first gained notoriety at the start of the coronavirus pandemic, when he raised safety concerns at the Staten Island warehouse and led a handful of workers to walkout in March 2020. Smalls pressed Amazon to temporarily close warehouses for cleaning where workers tested positive for the coronavirus, among other demands.
Amazon fired Smalls later that day, claiming he violated quarantine, since he had been in contact with a co-worker who tested positive. Smalls said the company hadn’t warned him about not showing up to work.