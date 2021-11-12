The withdrawn petition is the latest setback for unionization at Amazon. The company fended off a high-profile organizing drive by the Retail Wholesale and Department Store Union in April when workers at a Bessemer, Ala., warehouse overwhelmingly rejected unionization by a more than 2-to-1 margin. In August, an NLRB hearing officer recommended that the results be scrapped, and a new election held, after determining that the company improperly pressured workers to oppose unionization. The agency has yet to rule on those recommendations.