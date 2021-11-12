Despite the hurdles, I found that my password manager is well worth the hours of weekend time it took me to set up. (I use Dashlane, and we’ve also recommended LastPass and 1Password.) Here’s what I learned: If you’ve ever allowed Apple or Google to save your passwords, use those lists to start getting your most important passwords into the manager tool. You can find a list of any passwords Google has saved at passwords.google.com. On an Apple device, go to the Settings app and scroll down to Passwords. Here, you can also tap Security Recommendations, and Apple will show you which of your passwords have appeared in data leaks. Change those as soon as possible. You can use your password manager’s automated generator to come up with long, complex passwords that aren’t easy to guess. Then, just copy and paste into the app or website and hit “save” each time the password manager asks if you’d like to remember that username and password.