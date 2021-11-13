The FCC has intervened before when there were concerns that phasing out old technology would leave people vulnerable in emergencies, said Tom Wheeler, who chaired the FCC during the administration of President Barack Obama. He confronted a similar challenge during his tenure after Hurricane Sandy, when telecom companies did not want to replace landlines wiped out by the disaster. The move raised alarms because landlines enable people to call emergency services even when the power is out. Ultimately, Wheeler said, the FCC brokered a deal where the phone companies provided backup batteries to ensure that people would still be able to use wireless phones in an emergency.