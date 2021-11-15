There is also a particular abuse concern with EyeDetect. Without the human element, there may be less bias. But the device could also be intentionally set at algorithmic levels that would make it difficult to pass — at least with the polygraph there’s a transcript of human conversations. (Converus says that it trains customers on how to use the machine and, while it acknowledges that it allows them to set their own “base rate of guilt,” a spokesman also says that “if we observe a BRG set outside of a reasonable range, we make an inquiry.”)