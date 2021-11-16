Instead, you can always use a burner. Privacy.com lets you create 12 virtual cards each month for free. They can be single use, or you can use different cards with different companies. Just like on a payment app like Venmo, you tie each virtual card to your bank account or debit card. You can pause and close cards whenever you want, or set a spending limit. For example, if you use a virtual card for your Netflix payments, you could set a limit so that if the company suddenly increased the price of your subscription, the charge wouldn’t go through.