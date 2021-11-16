The astronauts got a reminder of how pernicious — and enduring — orbital debris can be just last week. Hours before the Crew-3 astronauts lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the station had to maneuver to avoid a piece of debris left over from 2007, when China hit a dead weather satellite with a missile, creating a debris field of more than 3,000 objects. Last year, the space station had to move at least three times to dodge debris, and sometimes it does get hit, like the time something hit the station and cracked a window.