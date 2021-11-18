The new law contains no earmark for high-speed rail projects, the globally popular but American also-ran of public-transit advances that unites cities hundreds of miles apart without a hassle-y airport or carbon-spewing plane in sight. Instead, the money is expected to go largely to the federally owned Amtrak, which doesn’t even own much of its tracks. It’s conceivable Amtrak could gussy up its (slightly) brisker Northeast Acela route. But given how many problems on its traditional lines need addressing — and given that owning the tracks is what allows you to jet down them in the first place — no one is banking on it.