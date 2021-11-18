Six years later, things aren’t much better, but our adoption of connected home products has exploded. More than 77 percent of households with a WiFi network reported owning at least one smart home device in 2021, compared with 65 percent just one year earlier, according to research firm IDC. But off-brand smart home devices could be riddled with vulnerable software, and shoppers have no way of knowing. Once inside your house, those products are left exposed to criminals. Smart home devices from name brands like Apple, Amazon and Google, meanwhile, come with well-documented privacy concerns — do people really want audio from their homes handed off to giant tech companies with sprawling ad businesses? Shoppers are stuck in the middle, making tough decisions between privacy and security.