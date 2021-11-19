The judge dismissed a 12th charge against Holmes on Friday, at the government’s request, because the court earlier ruled that the patient could not testify.
It’s still an open question if Holmes will testify on her own behalf. It could be a risky move, outside lawyers say, but might be worth it to help the defense support its case. The government must show that Holmes had the intent to defraud, but defense lawyers have argued that she made mistakes but acted in good faith.
Theranos, a start-up Holmes founded in 2003 while she was a student at Stanford, endeavored to develop a portable machine that could run hundreds of tests from a few drops of blood pulled from a patient’s fingertip. It had a star-studded list of investors and board directors, including media mogul Rupert Murdoch and former secretary of state Henry Kissinger. It grew to hundreds of employees and became a media darling.
But in 2015, the Wall Street Journal published an in-depth investigation revealing significant issues with Theranos’s technology and workplace. The piece reported that the company was relying on outside technology to conduct tests, and results with their own technology were erratic. Theranos collapsed three years later, amid leadership upheaval and investigations from regulators.
Holmes’s case has been closely watched in Silicon Valley and across the country, spurring on multiple podcasts, an HBO documentary and a best-selling book.
The lengthy Holmes trial was scheduled to last 13 weeks, but the judge notified jurors Friday that it could probably stretch longer.
Judge Edward J. Davila told jurors Friday morning that the trial probably would not end by Dec. 6, the date jurors had been told previously. The judge also told the lawyers before the jury was brought in that he had the sense that none of the parties wanted the trial to extend to the Christmas holiday week, which could cause scheduling or other issues with jurors.
Holmes’s defense team has conducted lengthy cross examinations of many of the prosecution’s witnesses, often stretching their questioning even longer than the government’s direct examination. Prosecutor Jeff Schenk pointed out to the judge that the defense had so far spent more hours questioning witnesses than the government.
The government spent weeks calling former employees, investors and patients to the stand. Former employees laid out significant issues they had while working at Theranos, including concerns over quality control and inaccurate test results. Investors expressed disappointment, and said they would have reconsidered their interest in Theranos had they known of the company’s reliance on third-party machines and inconsistent results from its own machines.
“It would have tempered my enthusiasm significantly,” former defense secretary Jim Mattis said on the stand in September, in response to a prosecutor’s questions about the use of third-party devices. Mattis served on the company’s board from summer 2013 to fall 2016.