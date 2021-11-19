Amazon Astro is a new $1,000 robot outfitted with cameras and microphones that can act like a companion or a sentinel, roaming your home to keep an eye on things. It will work with Amazon’s Alexa Together service, but caretakers do not have access to the cameras or mics unless they set it up themselves under their own account. Amazon added controls so the person being monitored can turn it off by calling customer service or going into Alexa settings. However, experts warn that a small mobile robot is a tripping hazard for older people who may not hear or see it, and for whom a simple fall can be serious. Amazon says the robot makes sounds and uses sensors to avoid collisions.