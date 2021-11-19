Unlike the SpaceX and Boeing capsules, which land in the sea or in the desert, Dream Chaser would land on a runway and allow scientists to access research flown down from the space station immediately. The additional money “is going to be incredibly important for us to take the opportunity to accelerate our plans,” Eren Ozmen, who owns the company with her husband, Fatih Ozmen, said in an interview. The company has said it intends to fly its first cargo resupply missions to the space station by the end of next year.