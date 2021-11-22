Holmes faces 11 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly misleading investors and patients about the company’s capabilities. She has pleaded not guilty.
Theranos was a highflying and closely watched Silicon Valley start-up with hundreds of employees and hundreds of millions in funding until a Wall Street Journal investigation in 2015 cast doubt on its claims. It crumbled in 2018 amid journalistic and regulatory investigations.
The prosecution rested its case on Friday after calling nearly 30 witnesses over the course of two months. Holmes’s testimony is expected to start at noon Eastern time.
Other blood-technology companies are growing in the wake of Theranos
But it hasn’t stopped many companies from raising hundreds of million of dollars from investors as they work to develop technology that enables less-invasive blood-testing procedures.
Still, for years, other companies had to work against the assumption that the entire category of technology demanded wariness.
“There came to be this absurd connection between blood testing and fraud,” said Tim Blauwkamp, co-founder and chief scientific officer at blood-diagnostic company Karius.
Karius, founded in 2014, develops a technology that can identify pathogens in a blood draw by detecting the DNA the small organisms have left behind in the bloodstream. The company has now raised about $250 million from investors.
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
The trial so far: Two months and more than 30 witnesses