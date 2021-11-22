Elizabeth Holmes will take the stand Monday for a second day of testimony in her trial on federal charges of wire fraud.

The founder of dissolved blood-testing start-up Theranos began testifying Friday afternoon in a late-day surprise when her defense lawyers called her to the stand.

Here’s what to know

  • Holmes faces 11 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud for allegedly misleading investors and patients about the company’s capabilities. She has pleaded not guilty.
  • Theranos was a highflying and closely watched Silicon Valley start-up with hundreds of employees and hundreds of millions in funding until a Wall Street Journal investigation in 2015 cast doubt on its claims. It crumbled in 2018 amid journalistic and regulatory investigations.
  • The prosecution rested its case on Friday after calling nearly 30 witnesses over the course of two months. Holmes’s testimony is expected to start at noon Eastern time.