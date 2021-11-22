Workers who are using their smart home devices for work would be wise to do a few things, said Pardis Emami-Naeini, researcher at the University of Washington’s Security and Privacy Research Lab. First, they need to familiarize themselves with the privacy and security of their smart home devices to understand what they may need to do to protect their data, and that of their company, as best they can. They also should be regularly updating the device, if the device doesn’t automatically update, to prevent additional security vulnerabilities, just like they would with their smartphones.