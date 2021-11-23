Holmes gained widespread media attention roughly a decade ago as a rare young female start-up founder who was defying the odds. She claimed to run hundreds of tests on mini lab machines with just a few drops of blood. Her signature look included black turtlenecks in the style of Steve Jobs, she spoke in a low voice and she wowed audiences with presentations on the company’s ambitions. She founded the company as a college student at Stanford University, then dropped out to propel the company to a peak valuation of roughly $900 million in a storied Silicon Valley office building employing hundreds of people.
But that all came crashing down following a 2015 Wall Street Journal investigation into the company’s technology that showed it wasn’t performing as advertised. Theranos crumbled in 2018 after years of media and regulatory scrutiny into its portable blood-testing device, which has also been the subject of a book, a documentary and a podcast.
Holmes faces 11 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and has pleaded not guilty.
The prosecution rested its case last week after calling 29 witnesses during more than two months of trial. Former employees, business partners and investors expressed their disappointment and concern with Theranos when they learned of inconsistent blood-test results and the start-up’s reliance on third-party lab machines.
Holmes, who has since softened her look by wearing shades of blue and wearing her hair down in waves, took the stand in her own defense Friday in a surprise move. It was previously unclear whether Holmes would speak on her own behalf, a move that outside lawyers say can be a strategic but risky move.
In court filings before the trial began, Holmes’s defense lawyers suggested the entrepreneur may argue that abuse by her ex-boyfriend, who was the company’s president, rendered her incapable of making her own decisions. But so far, the allegations have not surfaced during the trial.
Her former partner, Sunny Balwani, faces a trial next year on the same charges. He has pleaded not guilty and denied the abuse that was alleged in court filings.
During two hours of testimony Monday, Holmes spoke about the success Theranos had in narrow validation studies with pharmaceutical companies — a move to present the idea to jurors that Theranos had a positive working relationship with them.
Prosecutors have alleged that Holmes knew the limits of the company’s technology, and specifically that Theranos overplayed what it said were approvals with two large pharmaceutical companies.