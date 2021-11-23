Late Tuesday night, NASA is poised to embark on another groundbreaking mission — this one designed to eventually save Earth from a killer asteroid by testing whether a spacecraft can nudge a celestial body in a way that will alter its orbit. It is just the latest in a series of missions that this year have included a rover looking for signs of life on Mars, a small helicopter that continues to fly through the Red Planet’s skies and the possible launch of the most powerful telescope ever to go to space, capable of looking back in time to the early days of the universe.